When first married we lived in a semi basement flat in Stoke Newington as I got my first teaching job in a comprehensive school in Hackney. Our neighbours were Orthodox Jews. They were easily distinguished by their distinctive dress code. Young men wore ringlets of hair. Clothes were uniformly black. Most seemed to wear glasses and they all looked very pale. They tended to keep themselves isolated from the rest of the community. They were peaceful families just wanting to live their lives in their own cultural tradition. In many ways it was a shame that they chose to be so insular. Given the trauma of the events of the war it was hardly surprising that they chose to look inwards. A lovely family friend of my mother in law spoke of losing her parents in the gas chambers. It is little wonder that Jewish people remain fearful of the rest of society.