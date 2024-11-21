When I went to my first teaching post in Hackney after being away from the smoke for three years my pupils said “Sir you don’t arf talk posh”. It was the one and only time my accent has received such comments. Working in academia with a cockney accent has surprised many people. It is not really acceptable for academics to listen to the cockney accent. Needless to say the devil in me has often led me to exaggerate it just to annoy them. On my final day at school my headmaster called me to his office to tell me that despite my examination success I would get nowhere with my accent. The cockney accent has also attracted an image of its users in a bad light. It has prompted perceptions of us being thick, wild boys and probably thieves. We are regarded as being the lowest of the low. Little wonder we have a lifelong chip on both shoulders.