Budget delivery will always divide opinion. There will always be winners and losers. There will never be a time when we are all happy with the measures introduced. The economy is in a poor state of health, needing time to recover. At least as the Budget is discussed in the pub the drinkers can enjoy a penny off their pint. After a good night out sinking three draught pints they will be able to benefit with a saving of three pence. As Del Boy said on Only Fools and Horses, ‘This time next year, we will all be millionaires, Rodney’.