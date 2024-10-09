I am now old enough to be at that time of life to watch my children turn their attention to retirement plans. Whilst they are both in their fifties they face the familiar problem of deciding when to escape from pressure loaded careers. The big issue of course is about money. Can they take early retirement and have enough money to clear a mortgage? Will leaving early mean they will have to sell their home and downsize to make ends meet? These factors are compounded by children slowly venturing into adult life. Will the children be able to leave home and get their own accommodation, or will they still expect to live at home? Young people are struggling to buy their own home and often if they get jobs in cities rents are high. If they venture to university they will almost certainly leave with big debts. Taking early retirement means a long wait for the old age pension to kick in. The age to get it is now 67.