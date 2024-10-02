On reflection the winds of change have impacted on the nature of village life, and by implication its organisations. In those far off days there were 15 shops used daily by villagers meeting each other on a regular basis to chat and swap ideas. There were no mobile phones. There was no email and no social media. Thus communication was constant face to face interaction. A typical week would see the Cavalier Euchre team in action on a Wednesday night. On Friday nights and Sunday lunch times there were the usual group meeting at the bar to catch up with each other’s news. The group was very much a tightly knit collection of men anxious to support all village activities. When we organised the village fayre we slept in tents in Fillace Park to see that the tents did not get blown away overnight.