We want the best for children, it is the very basis of our vocation. We want to know that we are helping each child to be their best and do their best work, and that as adults we have the same opportunities. Every person who went on strike lost a days pay to do so; not because they can afford to do so easily, but because they so believe that education is vital and deserves the funding and respect that goes with that responsibility. To so, so many of you thank you, for your kind words, for the hot drinks you dropped off at picket lines, for your cards and emails of support. It means a lot. This isn’t a strike against children and families, it is a strike for children, for families and for the future.