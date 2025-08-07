Heat pump owners are more satisfied with their heating systems than those using gas boilers. This was the finding of a recent survey of homeowners across the UK, called the Homeowner Electrification Tracker Study. 94% of heat pump owners reported being satisfied or extremely satisfied with their heating, compared to 85% satisfaction for gas boilers.
This positive feedback comes as heat pump installations hit a record high last year according to certification body MCS, with the Southwest region seeing a surge in installations in 2025.
Householders report that the biggest benefit of heat pumps is the comfortable, consistent, even temperature, unlike their previous heating systems that were prone to temperature fluctuations. Heat pumps are ideal for people who are sensitive to the cold.
And if you have any lingering doubts that heat pumps will work in cold weather, the country with the most domestic heat pumps is Norway, a far colder country than the UK. While efficiency can dip in extreme cold, heat pumps still outperform gas boilers. The efficiency of a heating system is measured by its Coefficient of Performance (COP), which is the ratio of heat output to energy input. Gas boilers have a COP of less than 1, while heat pumps typically operate with a COP between 2 and 4, even in cold weather.
The main barrier to heat pump adoption is the upfront installation cost. This year, the government doubled the budget for the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) that provides grants of £7,500 to help towards the costs of installing a heat pump to all homeowners.
And a new Warm Homes Local Grant, distributed by local authorities, provides up to £30,000 to cover the full costs of a heat pump, as well as insulation and solar panels, to households, whether owning or renting, with an annual income below £36,000 or receiving benefits, provided the home has a poor energy performance rating (EPC of D to G).
The planning rules have also been made easier for owners of flats, terraced homes and smaller properties to install a system. A rule that prevented heat pumps from being installed within one metre of a property boundary was scrapped in May.
Heat pumps operate well with underfloor heating or radiators, although small radiators can be upgraded to larger ones to give greater heat transmission. Heat pumps work well in nearly all
buildings, although adding insulation will bring down bills in any building, regardless of heating source.
If you want to see a heat pump for yourself, Nesta, an independent charity, runs a ‘visit a heat pump’ programme, connecting prospective buyers with nearby homeowners who are happy to show their systems.
Heat pumps have had a lot of criticism in the popular press, but when you talk to their owners, they are generally very happy with them. With affordable running costs, and help available for the upfront costs, heat pumps offer consistently comfortable warmth, and the satisfaction of knowing that your heating is not contributing to climate change.
