YOUTH leaders have added their voice to a call to recruit urgently-needed volunteers to keep Princetown Youth Club open.
The thriving club provides the only safe space for youngsters to attend and meet each other and enjoy social and practical activities in Princetown.
The Dartmoor village is relatively remote and has limited travel links, which means youngsters cannot access the variety of entertainment, social and other activities that young people can in Tavistock, for instance.
Instead of youngsters hanging around the streets, they can meet their friends and let off steam in their own building.
However, the club is in danger of closing unless a club management committee can be created to ensure it has a future.
Youth club committee chairman Emma Byrom needs support. She said: “Princetown Youth Club plays a vital role in the village. Because we are a rural location and remote, the youngsters don’t have the choice of activities and places to meet they would in towns like Tavistock.
“The youth club provides a safe space where they can meet and talk to adults outside school and the home. They are also offered practical activities and outings. But we need some volunteers who can join a management committee with all the duties of keeping the club and the building going.
“”So, if anyone has the time and commitment to young people and perhaps as a bonus some particular skills like budgeting, then please contact me.”
The youth leaders have also helped widen the horizons of youngsters living in a village, giving them new opportunities to travel for adventurous activities, learn skills like cooking and learn about healthy diets and where food originates. They have also seen some youngsters grow in confidence and get part time jobs after help from the leaders who act as mentors.
Sinead Devlin, youth leader, said: “As someone who grew up attending this youth club, I can personally attest to how invaluable it has been to the young people in our village.
“The club has served not only as a safe space for recreation but also as a hub for building friendships, learning new skills, and gaining confidence.
“For many youngsters, it's been a place where they can come together, away from the pressures of school or home life, and feel supported. Its closure would be a great loss to the community, as it has played such an important role in shaping the futures of our youth and keeping them engaged in positive activities.”
Colleague Ross Wheeler said: “Our youth club offers a space where young people can feel safe and valued, away from potential negative influences in their environment, such as peer pressure or unhealthy distractions.
“It provides emotional support and a place to escape from stress, giving them a sense of security and belonging.
It is a place to to meet friends but most of all it is a place to laugh smile do a silly dance and feel free.”