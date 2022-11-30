Youngsters at a moorland youth club are appealing for help in providing a new heating boiler to avoid closing down.
As one of the highest spots in England, Princetown Youth Club is in danger of closing as the winter approaches and they face the worst weather Dartmoor can throw at them.
Sinead Devlin, youth worker at Princetown Youth Club, said: ‘We have recently done a whole summer programme aimed at healthy eating and getting these young people out of the village and gaining essential experiences and life skills.
‘However our boiler has decided to give up on us and without this we can no longer open due to the cold weather in Princetown — it’s just too cold.
‘The young people rely on this and they are asking people to donate as much as you can no matter how small, to keep our club open.’
The club offers sessions on Tuesday and Thursdays for those aged 8-18 years. To donate please go to the gofundme site and search ‘Help! Keep our youth club open’