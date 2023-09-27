A FOLK group called Lost Sound has come to the aid of Princetown Youth Club by staging a concert to support the running costs of its meeting hall.
The event is on Saturday November 18th at Princetown Community Centre. The choir is looking for sponsors to help raise £1,500.
So far Jim McNeill from Global Warrior (formerly Ice Warrior project) and Dartmoor Brewery have donated a cask of Jail Ale to sell at the bar as part of their 100 casks for 100 causes scheme.
Also, A.K. Plumbing and Heating SW, Moor Drains, Yelverton Foot Clinic and Dartmoor Ice Cream Co. have donated.T
The choir’s new single ‘Waulking’ (about tweed making) is also raising money, if bought before November 30 at https://thelostsoundchoir.bandcamp.com/