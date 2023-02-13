MAYOR of Tavistock Paul Ward is encouraging people to put themselves forward for election this May and play a part in the town’s future.
Local elections will take place on May 4 2023, and all 17 seats on Tavistock Town Council (TTC) are up for election.
Cllr Ward said: ‘Tavistock is a great place to live, work and visit. Keeping it that way requires a guiding hand on the tiller, and that’s where town councillors come in.
‘The list of the town council’s responsibilities is extensive, and sometimes surprising. It maintains public open spaces including The Meadows, play parks and Whitchurch Down. It owns the Butcher Park Allotments, and administers the Dolvin Road and Plymouth Road cemeteries.
‘The council also owns and manages many historically important properties, including Tavistock Pannier Market, Butchers’ Hall, the Guildhall and several shops.
‘As landlord, the council also supports many community groups and organisations, the golf, cricket, tennis and bowling clubs, the Wharf Arts Centre, and the Sensory Garden amongst others.
‘It also organises the annual Country Garden Show and the historic Goose Fair, as well as working with other organisations to help deliver Dickensian Evening, the Christmas lights, and the hanging baskets.
‘Recently the council restored the Guildhall, and re-opened it to the public as a Visitor Information Centre and World Heritage Gateway, in partnership with Tavistock Heritage Trust.
‘Being a town councillor is fascinating and rewarding. Councillors learn about their community and promote its best interests, either directly or as advocates.
‘They work together with the council’s officers and staff as a team.
‘Town councillors are expected to attend meetings of the full council, having read their paperwork beforehand, participate in debates and vote on motions using their best judgement.
‘They may serve on committees and consultative groups.
‘The council’s development management & licensing committee, for example, scrutinises local planning applications and gives its views to the local planning authority.
‘TTC does not make planning decisions, but it does influence them. Some members sit on the Neighbourhood Development Plan steering group, developing planning policies which will help to determine future planning decisions. Members also assess applications from local charitable and community groups for grants to support their work.
‘So, if you feel passionately about Tavistock, you should consider standing for election. Nominations must be submitted to West Devon Borough Council, which organises the elections, between March 23 and the April 4.’
For an opportunity to meet the mayor and town clerk, and find out more about being a town councillor, an Information Evening will be held at 7pm on Wednesday March 8 in the Council Chamber.
For more information about being a councillor please email [email protected], visit www.tavistock.gov.uk or call Mrs J Smallacombe, assistant to the town clerk, on 01822 613529.