The boys and girls netball superstars have qualified for the Devon Netball County Finals, part of the Devon School Games, with three hard-fought victories.
The youngsters beat South Tawton, North Tawton and Bere Alston to secure the coveted title of county champions.
The comprised Sasha, Neil, Sophie, Olivia, Isaac, Theon and Joe —from year five and aged under 11.
John Clarke, school headteacher, said: ‘The team has played fantasticall well and qualified against some extremely strong opposition in the Tavistock and Okehampton areas.’
Neil, one of the players, said: ‘Everyone is very excited about taking on the challenge that awaits at the county finals in Paignton.
‘I am overjoyed thatwe have accomplished so much and I cannot wait for the finals.’
The team is coached by one of the parents Mrs Katie Langley and a teaching assistants Miss Amy Nicholls-Davis.
The netball county finals competition is on Wednesday, March 22, from 10am to mid afternoon.