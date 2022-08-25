Young cricketer to play in South Africa
A SCHOOL boy has the opportunity of a lifetime to emulate his cricketing heroes by playing in South Africa for the Devon County U-15 team.
Alex Shutt, 14, of Walkampton, is due to play in the exotic surroundings of famous batsman Kevin Pietersen’s own cricket ground in Kruger National Park — but only after ushering off hyenas and the like off the pitch.
The specialist opening fast bowler hopes to do his club, Yelverton Bohemians, proud in February next year when he goes on the three-week tour. He has been playing for them since he was seven.
The tour includes two-day matches with counterparts in clubs and schools. He said: ‘I’m very excited. It’s the best thing that’s happened to me so far with cricket.’
Alex has been part of the Devon Cricket squad for some years having initially passed trials, and taking part in the necessary associated winter training with Devon Youth Development Cricket scheme.
The development scheme fast tracks players who have the potential to make the most of the winter training at a youth development centre. He also receives coaching from the club and from Tavistock coach Brendan Worth.
Alex said: ‘The highlight, except for the chance to play cricket in South Africa will be seeing the Kruger National Park. We’ll be playing on the Kevin Pietersen ground which is his and where he lives in the national park. But before we can play there, we have to usher off the animals which can be hyenas or any animal in the park. It’s going to be exciting for many reasons.’
The playing conditions will be different from England because the pitches will be harder and faster for bowling, he predicted. He added: ‘It’s going to be hard for us from England. The South Africans play hard fast cricket.’
His hero is Freddie Flintoff former leading England international all-rounder. But it was his dad Chris who encouraged his love of cricket which started many years ago from playing at the sports field in Walkhampton.
Alex, a Tavistock College student, said: ‘My dad helped me right from the start when we use to play together in the village. I’d like to follow Freddie Flintoff. There’s been no one as good as him since he retired. I would like a career in cricket.’
Each boy has to pay £3,500 towards the costs of taking part and Alex has raised some funds so far. He has a JustGiving page for donations in his father’s name - Chris Shutt.
