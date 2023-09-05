Volunteers run Messy Church on Wednesday afternoons after school, part of a national movement which is creative about how to enthuse children up to the age of 12. Last week the children made mini Moses models and created a tiny representation of him parting the Red Sea waters using a biscuit and some jam. A linked lesson on the effect of surface tension on water was shown to children using herbs and washing-up liquid. They also sung and danced in the aisles of St Eustachius Church before parish priest the Rev Matt Godfrey took worship.