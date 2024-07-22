There were no soggy bottoms on any of the bakes as future chefs showed off their baking skills at Princetown School bakery competition.
Sweet and savoury dishes won over judges, professional chefs Mike Palmer, chef and owner of Eastgate cafe, and Nadia Taylor, of The Pantry catering company, Yelverton.
Tastebuds were tickled by creamy and chocolatey concoctions along with savoury cheese dishes – the combination complicating the judges’ decision-making. However, Rosie’s underwater dish was named the winner with a combination of taste, presentation and skills making her stand out.
Mike told the youngsters: “It took. lot of deliberation because you are all so good. What made it even more difficult was comparing sweet with savoury dishes. But Rosie’s dish was very creative and imaginative, as well as very well baked. She not only made good pastry and fillings with chorizo and cheese, but also cleverly made underwater creatures. Her starfish was the crowning glory with lettuce as seaweed and some pastry shells.”
He told Rosie: “You are a very deserving winner and have put so much thought, skill and effort into your bake. You impressed the judges.”
Rosie was presented with a £10 prize voucher and a box of chocolates while all the budding chefs were given £5 vouchers. The competition was supported by Yelverton Rotary.
Rosie, who wants to be a singer or actor, said she practised baking wit her stepmum Katie at home to get her diush perfect: “I’m very happy to win. I was nervous when I was waiting for the result.”
Headteacher Emma Byrom said: “ A lot of passion and effort went into the cooking by all the cooks. they all spent a whole day preparing and cooking and making sure they presented their bakes at the right time and in the best way for the judges. I’m very proud iof them all.”