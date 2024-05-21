Yelverton Tractor Run was a great success on Sunday, raising thousands for a range of charities and school PTFAs.
Devon Air Ambulance was the charity of choice this year and the charity was overwhelmed with support on their stall, which was part of the event.
Organiser Sophia Buckingham-Wood said it was the busiest event yet. The annual event started back in 2007 by Steve Horn, with Sophia taking it on in 2019.
Steve is still heavily involved supporting Sophia on the day of the event. Fifty-five tractors were in attendance this year completing their run over Princetown moor, taking in sight of Dartmoor Prison and stopping at the halfway point to enjoy an ice cream, kindly served by Clare Eggins.
Arriving back at Knightstone Tearooms, they enjoyed the Yelverton Family Fun Day with Rosie Rainbow Circus, Yelverton Fire Station crew, Lighthouse bouncy castles and Macmillan Cancer Support along with a fun family dog show and a number of stalls.
Next year's tractor run is booked in for May 18 2025.