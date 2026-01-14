A rural West Devon village has been approved for new homes even though it has just one bus service a week and is seven miles away from the nearest shop.
The scheme for up to 12 homes including three affordable properties on the edge of Bratton Clovelly was strongly opposed by the parish council and more than 30 residents who said there was little demand for homes in the village and the site would be “overbearing” and cause highway safety concerns on narrow roads.
But West Devon Borough Council’s planning committee agreed with the officers’ recommendation to grant the application as the parish is earmarked for up to 20 homes in the Joint Local Plan, which is the blueprint for future development.
Officers said Bratton Clovelly had a parish hall and a church and was considered a “sustainable village” in the plan.
Parish councillor Kevin Huggins told the planning meeting on Tuesday that employment opportunities locally were limited to agriculture and the towns of Launceston, Okehampton and Tavistock were more than ten miles away.
He said if people wanted a pint of milk they had to travel seven miles as a more local post office had closed down.
He told the committee that people who lived in Bratton Clovelly did so out of choice and because they could afford to.
There was only one person on the housing register and new homes in the vicinity had been reduced in price because they couldn’t sell, he claimed.
“There is no public road infrastructure apart from country lanes which are poorly maintained and a bus service to Okehampton once a week,” he said.
Cllr Neil Jory (Con, Milton Ford) questioned whether the proposed development for a field next to the parish hall really addressed the local housing needs crisis or was “a conduit for retirees and second home owners”.
But Cllr Graham Reed (Lib Dem, Tavistock North) said if the council kept denying housing the house prices in rural villages would remain high.
And more people would bring vibrancy and sustainability to the community, Cllr Patrick Kimber (Con, Hatherleigh) added.
The site is close to the Grade I listed Church of St Mary and there are other listed buildings nearby.
Conservation officers said there would be no harm on the buildings subject to a well planned development with “appropriate design and layout”.
These details would be considered during a later reserved matters application.
The scheme was supported by nine votes to one.
