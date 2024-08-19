A CRAFT Fair is set to be held in Dousland, near Yelverton on Friday, August 30.
The event will run from 3pm until 9pm, and will feature a total of 16 different stalls to see. It is being held at The Burrator Inn, affectionately called ‘The Burrie’.
Michael Cekalla, owner of The Burrie, said: “We are using a local group of crafters called West Devon Crafters.”
“We are selling food all day in the Burrator Inn and looking forward to a great turnout to enjoy the day.”
Some of these stalls include: Bee Bubbly (bath bombs), Ange’s Beads (beaded jewellery), Kim Clark (hand sewn bags), Kirsty Brock (beads/crystals), Buzz Bumble Crafts (home decor), Ispysparkles (laser cut art), Valerie Taylor (fused glass), The Artisan Merchants (home decor), Myra Anscombe (cards/journals), The Fierek Studio Pottery (rustic pottery), Gail Corrigan (soaps andlotions), The Aromatic Apothecary (oils) and Gemma Collings (jewellery).