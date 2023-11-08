A VARIETY of festivities to get people in the Christmas spirit are planned for Callington.
A festive programme of events is set to take place on Saturday December 2.
The day will kick off at 10am with a craft fayre in the Town Hall and a special visit from Santa in his Grotto who will be there until 2pm.
Following this, a Victorian Market will be in the Pannier Market from 3.30pm until 7.30pm.
Meanwhile people are invited to join in with community carols in St Mary’s Square with Callington Town Band with Santa arriving in the Square at 4.50pm for the official light switch on at 5pm.