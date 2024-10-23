About 50 people attended the unveiling of the blue plaque by Sabine’s descendants to commemorate the centenary of the death of the Reverend Sabine Baring-Gould. The chairman of Devon County Council John Hart and his wife were in attendance with local councillors and SBG figures from around the world. A cream tea was taken at the church after the unveiling and the singing of short hymn of Now the Day is Over at Sabine and his wife Grace’s grave. This was the only hymn for which he wrote both the lyrics and tune.