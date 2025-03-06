The annual World Day of Prayer Service will be held at the Roman Catholic Church on Callington Road in Tavistock tomorrow, Friday.
The service on March 7 at 2pm has been arranged by the Christian Woman of the Cook Islands. The event has been held every year since 1927, apart from 2020.
The movement brings together people of all races, cultures and traditions in a yearly World Day of Prayer.
The service will be led by the Rev Dr Hazel Butland with members of participating churches in Tavistock taking part.
“Please come along and join us, you will be most welcome irrespective of your beliefs or religion,” said a spokesperson. “The service usually lasts about one hour and afterwards refreshments will be served.”