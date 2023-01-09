A POPULAR food hub is expanding its hours to help working families cope with rising household bills and avoid the choice between eating and heating.
Under the new offer, anyone struggling with costs can order a choice of fresh and tinned food, costing £5, from the Princetown Food Hub, run by the Feeding Devon network.
The food can be collected from the village Methodist Chapel at 6pm on Wednesdays. All orders need to be made by the Tuesday before 12noon for collection the next day.
The existing weekly Wednesday food hub opens from 11am to 12noon at the chapel.
Princetown people needing food can contact Princetown Food Hub at [email protected] or message via Facebook.