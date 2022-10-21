Work underway on affordable homes

Subscribe newsletter
CONSTRUCTION work on Cornwall Council’s scheme to build 15 new affordable homes in Callington is underway.
The new homes which are being built at Urban Terrace are replacing 10 council-owned and five privately-owned properties that were condemned and demolished last year following identification of mundic.
This summer, Cornwall Council were finalising the securing of a new contractor to develop homes at the site and now construction has begun.
The new scheme will provide four one bedroom flats, seven two bedroom houses and four three bedroom houses with gardens and parking.
Cornwall Council states that all the homes will be well insulated and heated with low carbon air source heat pumps. The scheme also aims to increase biodiversity by including landscaping and tree planting, with bee bricks and bird boxes being used as part of the landscaping process.
Olly Monk, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for housing and planning welcomed the start of construction and said: ‘We are delighted to be able to finally start work on building these new affordable homes for people with a local connection. We had hoped to start work on building the new homes as soon as planning permission had been secured for the project. Unfortunately this had to be delayed when the previous contractor went into administration.
‘The appointment of Classic Builders means that we are now able to go ahead with this exciting scheme and I look forward to welcoming residents into their new homes late next year.’
Cornwall Councillor, Andrew Long echoed Olly’s views and said: ‘This is the culmination of two years of hard work and it is great to see construction finally taking place on this long awaited scheme.
‘The previous, defective properties are being replaced with good quality affordable houses and flats which will be available for social rent to local people. The people who lived in the original council-owned properties will be given first refusal on the new homes.’
David Pengelly from Classic Builders said ‘We are committed to delivering safe and environmentally-conscious homes within Cornwall. We are very proud to have been appointed to deliver this important project for Cornwall Council and, more importantly, to facilitate local people in returning to new improved homes.
‘With renewable energy sources and high levels of insulation, these new homes will be much more cost effective to run and provide safe, secure and healthy places for people to live.’
The exit from Callington Community College via Urban Terrace will remain open during construction, with the council’s highways team working closely with Callington College and Callington Town Council to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum.
