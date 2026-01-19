Volunteer drivers from Devon and Cornwall 4x4 Response joined the operation to deal with a 250kg unexploded World War Two bomb last week.
The group, many of whom live in West Devon, have an agreement with police to respond to calls for help on operations which involve disruption, such as last winter’s heavy snow.
Four-wheel drivers were alerted on Thursday (January 15) to a find of an unexploded bomb in Exmouth, east Devon.
The group joined Dartmoor Search & Rescue teams from across Devon to support the major incident in Exmouth Marina where the potentially destructive device had been dredged up from the water.
About 5,000 residents were evacuated from properties within 2000-ft large cordon in case the bomb exploded, while an Army explosive disposal team dealt with it.
The Exmouth bomb was the second unexploded World War Two bomb uncovered last week. A 50kg device was also dug up during building work in the Millbay area of Plymouth. Both were taken out to sea to be safely exploded after being made safe by the Royal Navy.
A spokesperson for the 4x4 group said: “Two major incidents were declared after two WWII bombs were discovered – one in Exmouth and one in Plymouth.
“We increased our status to standby for both and deployed responders to Exmouth to support with 31 members who drove a total of 2,000 miles to and from Exmouth, as our responders come from all over Devon and Cornwall.
“This amounted to 241 hours spent by responders on task and three controllers coordinating our manpower.”
The 4x4 group also held a reserve of responders who would have been tasked to Plymouth if needed.
The group is part of a nationwide network of drivers who have operational response agreements with various emergency agencies.
The Devon & Cornwall 4x4 group spokesman added: “It’s important to mention that we are a charity, our members use their own vehicles to support the emergency services at these incidents, our training is self-funded as is our uniform, control systems and communication networks.
“We would greatly appreciate a donation to help us keep doing what we do. Donors’ generosity helps us always be there whether it be World War Two bombs, storms, snow or community events.” Donations are welcome at this link: https://tinyurl.com/nhz2dnz8
