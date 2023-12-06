CALLINGTON Town Council has confirmed that work on the new Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) has recommenced.
Work begun in June this year to install a MUGA to the Launceston Road Recreation Ground but was then paused and will be restarting now as the council says they hope to have the tarmac down before Christmas.
The MUGA will accommodate a wide-range of activities and sports for the town’s residents to enjoy such as football, basketball, netball and a range of other sports. It will be approximately 24m long x 15m wide with square open sided goals and panels around the whole area.
For more details visit the Callington Town Council website.