More than 21,000 trees and shrubs have been planted in the first phase of Network Rail’s project to protect the natural environment on the edge of Okehampton.
Hazel, hawthorn, oak, silver birch, mountain ash and honeysuckle are among the trees and shrubs planted on a 6.5-hectare site east of Okehampton.
The trees will provide habitats for species including hazel dormice which are vulnerable because they move, nest, feed and breed above ground.
The project is part of the reopening of the Dartmoor Line from Okehampton to Exeter, which was completed in 2021. Network Rail is working with Natural England to enhance the local environment.
Phil Spruce, Network Rail project manager, said: “We take care to look after the environment around the railway and this is an important milestone in Okehampton. Reopening the Dartmoor Line was a great achievement and this ecology work will bring even more benefits to the area.”