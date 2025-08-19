With the Women’s Rugby World Cup heading to Exeter in the coming weeks, Stagecoach South West is making it even easier for fans to get behind the action this August and September.
The shuttle buses will provide convenient links from Exeter St David’s Station, Exeter City Centre (Cheeke Street), and Heavitree Co-operative direct to Sandy Park before kick-off, with return journeys running after the final whistle.
Services will operate for the following match days:
- Saturday 23rd August – France vs Italy (20:15)
- Sunday 31st August – New Zealand vs Japan (14:00) & France vs Brazil (16:45)
- Saturday 6th September – Canada vs Scotland (12:00) & Wales vs Fiji (14:45)
- Saturday 13th September – Quarter Final 1 (13:00)
- Sunday 14th September – Quarter Final 3 (13:00)
Post-match services will run from Sandy Park back to the city, stopping at Heavitree Post Office, Paris Street (Stop 17), and Exeter St David’s. Tickets will be available directly on board the shuttle bus, costing £3.50 for a single and £5 for returns.
The Women’s World Cup 2025 kicks off on Friday 22 August, with England taking on the USA in Sunderland. Seven Exeter Chief players have been selected to represent their home teams - including Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, 29, and Maddie Feaunati, 23, for the Red Roses squad.
Winger Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, playing in her second Rugby World Cup despite suffering a serious neck injury, said: “I’m incredibly proud be selected to represent England at our home World Cup,” in a previous exclusive Gazette article.
“England have been leading the way in the women’s game in terms of professionalism and growth. The rugby community and Red Roses fans have been instrumental in that.”
Chiefs Back-row Maddie Feaunati is hoping a Rugby World Cup will level up women’s rugby with the men’s brand of the game and that fans stick around once the Rugby World Cup has ended.
Feaunati said: “I hope everyone changes their view on women’s rugby. Rugby is rugby! Rugby is there for everyone.”
