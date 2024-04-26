The Women’s Go Gliding event at Brentor this weekend (27/28 April) has been rescheduled to 8/9 June.
Wind and rain are forecast for both days at the Dartmoor Gliding Society base outside Tavistock.
Club secretary Steve Fletcher said: “Unfortunately the weather forecast for the airfield is not very good for the weekend.
“Showery rain and wind means we can't guarantee flying will take place on Saturday, and if it does, the prediction is of extremely short flight times meaning that it's not going to be a great day!
“It is important to us and the participants that they have a great experience.
“We have therefore taken the decision to postpone the event until the 8th and 9th of June.”
All participants are being contacted by the club to confirm their bookings for the new weekend.
The event is part of a national promotion by the British Gliding Association to encourage more women of all ages to take up the sport.