The Whitchurch and Sampford Spiney sheepdog trials, dog show and country fair is returning this year on Saturday, August 26.
The event will take place on the field at Plaster Down (PL20 9QU) and feature a range of attractions including sheepdog trials, a family dog show, terrier racing, a parade of hounds of the Spooners and West Dartmoor Hunt, stalls, static displays, games, a vintage tractor display and bar and refreshment tents.
The event opens at 10am, has free parking and children under the age of 16 enter free of charge. It will be signposted from all around Tavistock on the day.
Having started in 1974, this will be the event’s 49th year (although trials could not run in 2001 and 2020 due to the foot and mouth outbreak and coronavirus restrictions). The trials were set up by Tom Brown, an auctioneer of Ward and Chowen, Tavistock, as a means by which local farmers could enjoy good-humoured competition and also raise money for the parish churches of Whitchurch and Sampford Spiney.
Zoe Cole, event secretary, said: “This is a really great country day out; everyone is welcome and there’s something for everyone. Our dog show is really ramping up in popularity — last year we had over 500 people in attendance on the day. Even the sheepdog trials have proven interesting to watch, especially for those who are not from a farming background.
“All profit made from the event is divided between Whitchurch and Sampford Spiney churches. In recent years this has been in the region of £2,000 to each church.”
For more information, see the Facebook event at https://shorturl.at/gowyY