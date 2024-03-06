Ben Towe, Calstock school headteacher said: “We are proud to have won this prestigious award and to be recognised for the hard work we have invested in our geography curriculum. Much of our curriculum intent has been significantly enhanced by the school’s involvement with the PTI and through the high quality training and learning opportunities that have been provided. In response, the design of our curriculum seeks to enable our children to be enquiring and critical, developing a deeper understanding of both the physical and human world.