Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for five patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 10 was in line with the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,669 people in hospital with Covid as of March 10.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 46% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show six new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 8.