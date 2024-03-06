Calstock Arts’ popular classical programmme continues with a concert by The Primrose Piano Quartet tomorrow (Thursday), March 14.
The quartet was formed in 2004 by four renowned chamber musicians (Susanne Stanzeleit, Dorothea Vogel, Andrew Fuller & John Thwaites), and is named after violinist William Primrose.
The group’s discography includes works by Fauré, Brahms, Elgar, Strauss and Schubert.
Also, a British repertoire featuring neglected masterpieces of the 19th and 20th century and major commissions from Sir Peter Maxwell Davies and Anthony Payne.
They perform in the UK (London’s Kings Place, Wigmore and Conway Halls and now Calstock) and have toured Denmark, Germany, Romania, Portugal and Bulgaria. Tonight’s performance features mesmerising music by Mozart, Aaint-Saens, Faure, Bizet and Brahms.The performance starts at 8pm with doors opening at 7pm. See calstockarts.org for more details.
Left, the Primrose Quartet.