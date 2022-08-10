Vicki said: ‘First and foremost, the Youth Cafe has said they’d really like to see a new concrete skatepark which could be used in all weathers. The current one is solely comprised of metal ramps which are at least 10 to 15 years old, require a lot of maintenance and are not safe when it’s raining. They’d also really like to have a proper basketball court as they now only have a small court with one hoop.’