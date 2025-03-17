West Devon's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm March 24 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Cheriton Bishop carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via, Hask Lane to Cheriton Bishop and rejoin A30.
• A30, from 7pm March 25 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross, entry slip closure for resurfacing works, diversion via, A386, A30 west to Stowford, junction and return eastbound.
• A30, from 8pm March 31 to 6am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross lane closure, for Weather station improvements scheme.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.