West Devon's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm April 11 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm August 10 to 7am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Meldon to Sourton Cross used as a diversion route for Devon County Council closure of the A386 Place Cross, Okehampton.
• A30, from 8pm August 11 to 4am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Tongue End - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.