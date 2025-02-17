West Devon's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon lane closure for statutory undertaker works.
• A30, from 7pm February 17 to 6am February 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon exit slip closed for surveys, diversion via Toungue End and B3260.
• A30, from 7pm February 18 to 6am February 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Toungue End exit slip closed for surveys, diversion via Whiddon Down and return.
• A30, from 8am to 2pm on February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End to Whiddon Down - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross entry slip closure, for Weather station improvements scheme, diversion for Light Veh's under 7.5t via, A386, Holsworthy Rd. Beacon Down Hill, New Rd, Exeter Rd, B3260 and rejoin A30, diversion for HGV's via, A386, A3072, A3124 and rejoin A30.
• A30, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross lane closure, for Weather station improvements scheme.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.