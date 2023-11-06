West Devon's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm August 29 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm November 8 to 4am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Stowford to Sourton lane closures for barrier repair.
• A30, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Meldon entry slip road closed for surveys. Diversion via B3260 to Tongue End junction.
• A30, from 8pm November 9 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton exit slip road closed for surveys. Diversion via A30 westbound to Stowford Cross and return to exit.
• A30, from 9pm November 10 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton lane closure for surveys.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.