West Devon's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm August 29 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm October 10 to 4am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm October 13 to 4am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Woodleigh to Tongue End lane closures for barrier repair.
• A30, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Woodleigh to Alphington carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Tedburn St Mary, Tedburn Road and Ide Lane, No access to/from A30 westbound, at Fingle Glen.
• A30, from 7pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton to Stowford lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.