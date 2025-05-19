Drivers in and around West Devon will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm May 19 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross to Tongue End carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via A386 and B3260.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.