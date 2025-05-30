Isle of Man-based TT riders Nathan Harrison, Dean Harrison and Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle are the stars of a new video encouraging people to move to the island.
The video, which has been shot for the Department of Enterprise’s Locate Isle of Man agency, is filmed in and around Milky’s Paramount City café on Queen’s Promenade, where the trio discuss their love for the event and the island as a whole.
Milky, who is now a rider liaison officer for the event, described the TT as the ‘Glastonbury of motorcycling’, while Nathan discusses how he grew up with the iconic races having been born in the island.
The latter, who is riding for his own H&H Motorcycles team this year, added: ‘It’s a community where everyone is supportive of what you do. I can cycle along the promenade to work every day and nothing is ever any hassle. It’s just a lovely place to be.’
Honda Racing rider Dean moved from Bradford to Laxey with his kids and partner last year.
‘I think we’ve settled in really well - it was a bit tricky at first because I was travelling off island a lot, but once we got past mid-season for me it was nice to just come back here and enjoy a bit of tranquillity.
‘The children settled in almost instantly at Laxey school - they love it here.’
Proud Manxman Milky added: ‘The best bit about living in the Isle of Man is living in the Isle of Man - it’s as simple as that.
‘I know I’m biased, but I think it’s the best place in the world.’