West Devon's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm January 3 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 9am March 28 to 4pm March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, between Sourton Cross and Stowford Cross lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm March 31 to 4am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, South Tawton lane closure for barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.