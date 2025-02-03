West Devon's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon lane closure for statutory undertaker works.
• A30, from 8pm February 3 to 4am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lifton Down entry slip road closure, for barrier repairs, diversion via the A388 Launceston and rejoin A30.
• A30, from 8am to 4pm on February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Meldon, lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm February 6 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End to Meldon lane closure for layby resurfacing works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.