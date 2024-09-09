West Devon's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End exit slip road lane closure for sign maintenance, diversion to Sourton Cross and return.
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross exit slip road lane closure for sign maintenance, diversion to Tongue End and return via B3260.
• A30, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross exit slip road lane closure for sign maintenance, diversion to Meldon and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.