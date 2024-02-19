West Devon's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm January 3 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross entry slip road closure for drainage works, diversion via A30 eastbound to Meldon.
• A30, from 6am January 4 to 11pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross lane closure and 50mph speed restriction for drainage works, NOT suitable for any vehicle over 3.5M wide.
• A30, from 6am January 9 to 8pm March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross lane closure and 50mph speed restriction for drainage works, NOT suitable for any vehicle over 3.5M wide.
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down entry slip road closed for structural inspections. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Cheriton Bishop and return to exit.
• A30, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Sourton Cross carriageway closure for drainage works, diversion via A388 to Lifton, Sprytown, Lewdown and Bridestowe.
• A30, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Whiddon Down lane closures for structural inspections.
• A30, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross to Stowford Cross lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 9am to 1pm on February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown entry slip lane narrowing for electrical repairs.
• A30, from 10am to 4pm on February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down entry slip lane narrowing for electrical repairs.
• A30, from 7pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Okehampton Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.