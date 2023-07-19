West Devon Borough Council is encouraging residents to have their say on walking, wheeling and cycling by completing a survey to support people having the choice to make greener travel choices.
The survey is part of the council’s active travel project (run in conjunction with South Hams District Council) which aims to improve walking and cycling routes in both areas, set up after securing £200,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and designed to develop a local cycling and walking infrastructure plan.
The project has two halves that will come together to recommend a series of prioritised infrastructure measures geared around the key population centres and behaviour change initiatives across both areas.
Follow up in-depth interviews are scheduled to follow the survey, with council representatives also planning to attend events to identify the most effective initiatives to help people to make more short journeys on foot or wheels.
Both councils are encouraging as many people with an interest in travel to complete this survey, which is open until Monday, July 31.
Isabel Saxby, Bere Ferrers ward borough councillor, said: “It would be fantastic to have residents fill out this survey as it will help connect West Devon, people to be active and have their voices heard. This is the opportunity to have your say; areas with most responses are most likely to be prioritised.”
The survey can be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DevonTravel