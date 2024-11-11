Hundreds of military veterans, Scouts, military service cadets, uniformed services, civic dignitaries, schools, families and others came together from across the Tavistock area to remember those who gave their lives in conflict.
Quiet fell as heads bowed and standards dipped in solemn reflection during the two-minute silence while clocks chimed at 11am.
The silence gave young and old some peace and space to remember their comrades-in-arms and friends and relatives who died in war or who were injured in the service of their country.
The annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service at Tavistock was said to be the largest since before covid. Hundreds lined the street on a dry warm day to see the Stannary Brass Band accompany a parade of serving and veteran RAF, Army and Royal Navy personnel and cadets march to a service at the town’s war memorial with Tavistock and west Devon Scouts.
A smaller Armistice Day service was held at the memorial the next day. Similar poignant scenes played out in nearby villages such as Horrabridge, Crapstone and Princetown.
Cllr Paul Ward, Tavistock town mayor, attended the Tavistock Remembrance an Armistice events in his civic role.
He said: “The Remembrance Day parade was a fantastic tribute. I was very pleased to see so many members of the public turn out to pay their respects, it means so much, especially at the moment with all the trouble throughout the world. We never seem to learn. I was especially touched to see a lot of people at the Armistice Day service, which was smaller, but no less poignant. It was a nice touch to see Tavistock Town Council workforce presented with a Royal British Legion award thanking them for maintaining the monument and sprucing it up for the November ceremonies.”
Royal Briitish Legion (RBL) Tavistock chairman Chris Smerdon, also presented John. Collacott who runs an electrical company, with thank-you gifts for 48 years service proving PA equipment free of charge.
Tony Sherlock, a Royal Fleet Auxiliary fleet veteran said: “The November ceremonies mean everything to me. I come to show my respects to everyone who gave their lies for our freedom. I am very grateful.”
Garth Sander, 83, a veteran Royal Navy artificer (engineer) on submarines and warships, was given the honour of laying a wreath at Tavistock War Memorial on Armistice Day.
He said: “I have been meaning to be involved for some time after a shipmate of mine died a few years ago and only now am I well enough to do it. We went to school together played rugby together and served together all over the world. The Armistice service is small scale, but very personal for me. “
Crapstone’s Remembrance event covered places like Yelverton.
Ric Cheadle, chairman of Yelverton Community Projects, said: “The Remembrance event was well attended with wreaths laid by Scouts, Buckland school, Buckland Monachorum Parish Council, representatives from the Royal Navy, Rotary Club and Devon Fire & Rescue, and Harrowbeer Airfield Interest Group.
Horrabridge Remembrance service and parade included a gathering of veterans at the new churchyard area of reflection with RBL silhouette figures newly acquired by Colette Hutchins.
In Princetown senior naval rating Aimee Wildgoose helped organise a poppy decoration for the village memorial Remembrance Sunday ceremony. Her veteran husband also played a leading Remembrance role.