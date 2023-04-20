West Devon Police arrested a drink driver in the Belstone area on Sunday night (April 16), who was also charged with driving without insurance and only a provisional licence.
The A Section of West Devon Police arrested the driver, who was then interviewed and charged by C Section. Due to delays at the hospital the driver was taken to, they provided a sample of breath nine hours after arrest and still registered over the drink drive limit (this being 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath).
Following the incident, Inspector Conway of West Devon Police said: 'This reassures the public that we are taking drink drivers off the roads. It also educates people that even after nine hours you can still be over the limit; hopefully this will make people think and leave more time rather than assuming it has worn off.'