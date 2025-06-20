The Historic Vehicle Gathering returns to Powderham Castle next month and will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a programme of special attractions.
To mark the occasion over the weekend of July 12 and 13 , the rally’s organisers, the Crash Box Club and Classic Car Club of Devon, will be putting on a display of some of the veteran and vintage cars that attended the first rally.
Three of the cars already confirmed are a 1926 Bentley 3 Litre, 1933 Morgan Vee-twin three-wheeler and a 1934 Morris 10/4 Tourer. In addition, there will also be a special display of cars registered in 1975
The first Historic Vehicle Gathering was held on Saturday, July 6, 1975, in the courtyard of Powderham Castle and attracted nearly 80 cars. In more recent years it has become one of the largest two day-long rallies in the region, attracting many enthusiasts and clubs from across Devon.
Alongside vehicle club displays, commercial vehicles, tractors, motorcycles and steamers, there will also be a special 80th anniversary VE Day display with wartime vehicles and banners and 1940s and music performed by trio of singers the Hummingbirds.
On hand to show the appeal of classic vehicles to a younger generation will be ten students from Dawlish College, aged from 11 to 14 years, with the 1972 Land Rover Series 2A they have recently restored outside the classroom under the guidance of two members of staff.
Speaking about this year’s Historic Vehicle Gathering, rally chairman Mike Overfield-Collins said: “The array of vehicles already booked in, together with the other displays, will enable us to put on a very special show where there is something for the whole family to enjoy.”
This year’s headline charities who will be supported by the Historic Vehicle Gathering are Hospiscare, Sidmouth Living with Cancer Support Group and StarterMotor.
For further information visit the ‘Historic Vehicle Gathering’ Facebook page or http://www.historic-vehicle-gathering.info.
