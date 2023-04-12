North and West Devon Commander Superintendent Toby Davies recently presented West Devon police chaplain Roger Bird with an award in recognition of his services to volunteering with the police.
Roger was presented the volunteer award in recognition of his many years of work supporting officers at the Tavistock and Okehampton police stations in his role as a volunteer chaplain and for his work with the victim care units where he supports vulnerable victims of crime.
Officers thanked him for his understanding of the difficulties faced by police officers, never failing to visit the two police stations in his remit (always with ‘treats and a smile’), showing a ‘great sense of listening and compassion, coupled with confidentiality,’ and his ‘kindness and warmth.’
West Devon police inspector Chris Conway, said ‘Roger is a familiar face at both Okehampton Police and Tavistock Police stations and is appreciated, valued and respected by all. His contribution as a chaplain far exceeds that which I have known anywhere through my 19 years service and I am pleased to see his effort rewarded.
‘Thank you Roger for volunteering so much of your own time to help others - the award is well deserved.’
Roger first joined the force as a volunteer chaplain nine years ago after hearing of a vacancy at Tavistock police station while working with the Street Pastors, a charity through which volunteers offer night-time help and support to vulnerable people on the street or in other public places.
Roger said: ‘I got to hear about police chaplaincy vacancy through a conference, so I applied and got that.
‘I covered Tavistock and then that extended to Okehampton. I also chaplain to Hawkins House which deals with victim care.
‘I’ve been doing chaplaincy for nearly nine years now and with victim care units for about six years.’
Roger described the work as very varied and has enjoyed getting to know and support the officers, which he hopes he will continue to do for a long time yet.
He added: ‘It’s a sort of thing where we go in and we never really know what we will get involved in.
‘The victim care side is going to see people who have been victims of crime, which is part of my remit, but as far as chaplaincy is concerned, that is for police officers’ welfare, and their families.
‘Just being able to get along with officers is an important role because quite often they don’t want to talk to their own families but they will talk to a chaplain.
‘If we go out in vehicles with them that’s quite good because you’re in a car with someone for two or three hours then you start to talk and that leads to various things. But the biggest way is always to take cake!’