An injured owl found by the roadside by a ‘compassionate’ off-duty police officer has been treated by vets.
An off-duty Devon and Cornwall Police wildlife crime officer has been praised by a colleague for his kind actions after spotting the injured tawny owl on the A377, in North Devon.
After spotting the owl at the roadside on December 16, the officer stopped and carefully transported the injured bird to a nearby veterinary centre, near Barnstaple. The officer prefers to remain anonymous.
The owl was checked over and given treatment before being successfully released back into the wild the following day.
Rural Affairs officer, PC Jules Fry said: “The officer’s compassionate actions demonstrate the deeply embedded values our wildlife crime officers share.
“We’d like to thank Jonathan Woods veterinary surgeons for treating the owl and we’re really pleased to confirm that the bird was released into its natural habitat the very next day.
“We’re committed to keeping our communities safe, 24/7 – and that applies to our feathered friends too.”
